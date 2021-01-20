StockMarketWire.com - Argentina-focused oil company President Energy said it expected to commence a four-well drilling programme in Rio Negro province by the end of March.
The company also announced that planning in progress for potential drilling and 3D seismic data acquisition in the second half at the Puesto Guardian concession in, Salta, Argentina.
Further announcements on a new reserves report and market guidance for the current year wereexpected by end February, it added.
At 9:36am: [LON:PPC] President Energy Plc share price was 0p at 1.63p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: