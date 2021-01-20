StockMarketWire.com - Logistics group Wincanton said it expected its annual profit to be 'materially ahead' of current market forecasts, as it returned to growth in the third quarter with a 10% year-on-year rise in revenue.
The largest increase was in the company's digital and e-fulfilment sector, where third-quarter revenue jumped 40% as customers continued to switch to shopping from home.
'At this stage, the current lockdown is not expected to have a significant impact on the group's trading performance,' Wincanton said.
'The group's strong performance means the board expects profitability for the current year to be materially ahead of market expectations, assuming no unforeseen severe Covid-19 impact in the closing months of the year.'
At 9:50am: [LON:WIN] Wincanton PLC share price was 0p at 235p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
