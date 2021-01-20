StockMarketWire.com - Document management and task management software company GetBusy said revenue was expected to be 'slightly ahead' of market expectations, despite the currency headwinds of the second half of the year.
Group recurring revenue growth was expected to be 15% at constant currency, driven by strong annual revenue per user and growth in total user numbers, the company said.
New customer wins for both document management businesses in the final quarter were 'very strong and churn levels in H2 were lower than in H1, offsetting the early stage impacts of the pandemic,' it added.
Net cash at the year-end was £2.3 million, up 31% since 31 December 2019, and noticeably ahead of market expectations owing to the earlier than expected receipt of research and development tax credits in the UK, the company said.
The company expects to announce its final results for the year ended 31 December 2020 on 3 March 2021.
At 9:51am: [LON:GETB] Getbusy Plc share price was 0p at 79.5p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: