StockMarketWire.com - Aviation services group Air Partner upgraded its outlook on annual profit following better-than-expected performance.
The company said it now expected to announce an underlying profit before tax of no less than £11.5 million for the full year.
The company had previously reported that it expected modest profits in the second half of the year.
At 9:58am: [LON:AIR] Air Partner Plc share price was 0p at 72.6p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: