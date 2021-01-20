StockMarketWire.com - Former QA CEO William Macpherson is joining the board of Wilmington as a non-executive director.
Macpherson joins on 11th February and will be responsible for worker representation. He will join the company's audit, nomination and remuneration committees.
Prior to being CEO at QA from 2008 to 2019, Macpherson was CEO of Kaplan International.
Wilmington chairman Martin Morgan said: 'We are delighted to welcome William Macpherson to Wilmington, and we are keenly looking forward to benefiting from his experience and expertise in areas highly relevant to the next phase of our growth and development plans.'
