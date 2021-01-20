StockMarketWire.com - Hochschild Mining has revealed it produced 175,241 ounces of gold over 2020, with demand meeting the higher end of revised forecasts.
The mining company's Q4 update also revealed 9.8 million ounces of silver were recovered in that time.
All-in sustaining costs from operations in 2020 expected to be below revised guidance at between $1,200 and $1,250 per gold equivalent ounce or $14.0 and $14.5 per silver equivalent ounce.
Hochschild Mining CEO Ignacio Bustamante said: 'Our mines have delivered a successful fourth quarter despite continuing disruption from the pandemic and therefore I am pleased to announce that we have achieved our revised production targets for the year.'
