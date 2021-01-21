StockMarketWire.com - Promotional products marketer 4imprint said it expected profit in line with its expectations as the recovery in order intake continued into the final quarter of the year.
For the year ended 2 January 2021, underlying pre-tax for the full year 2020 was expected to be in line with the company's expectations, while revenue was approximately $560.0 million, a decrease of 35% compared with 2019.
The recovery in order intake continued into the final two months of 2020, resulting in order intake for the fourth quarter on a like-for-like basis of 70% of the prior year, the company said.
'Although pandemic-related uncertainty remains a challenge, the board is proud of the resilience and flexibility demonstrated by the group's people and business operations, leaving 4imprint well placed to capitalise on the opportunities presented by recovering markets,' it added.
The company said it intends to announce its final results for the year ended 2 January 2021 on Tuesday 16 March 2021.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
