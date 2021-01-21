StockMarketWire.com - X-ray imaging specialist company Image Scan said it had won a contract to supply three portable X-ray scanning systems to the Royal Air Force.
The systems to be supplied were the ThreatScan-LSC, a combination package including a large format ThreatScan-LS1 panel, a compact ThreatScan-LS3 panel with back-pack, a tablet PC imaging station and the I-Gen generator.
'This combination system provides great deployment flexibility for different threat scenarios,' the company said.
At 8:25am: [LON:IGE] Image Scan Holdings PLC share price was 0p at 1.95p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
