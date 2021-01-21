StockMarketWire.com - Law firm Keystone Law said it expected adjusted profit to be 'materially ahead' of market expectations on strong performance throughout the Christmas period.
The company said it now expected to report adjusted pre-tax profit for the year ended 31 January 2021 materially ahead of current market expectations of £5.1 million.
'Unlike previous years, where the Christmas season normally experiences a slowdown in activity, performance levels continued to be high throughout,' it added.
The company will be announcing its final results for the year ending 31 January 2021 on Wednesday, 5 May 2021.
At 9:57am: [LON:KEYS] Keystone Law Group Plc share price was 0p at 480p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
