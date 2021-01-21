StockMarketWire.com - Marketing company Dotdigital reported that performance continued to be in line with recently upgraded market expectations following 'strong' first-half performance.
Adjusted EBITDA and adjusted pre-tax was expected to be in line with the recently upgraded market expectations.
Consensus estimates for adjusted EBITDA was £18.6 million.
For the six months ended 31 December, organic revenue was up 22% to £28.2 million year-on-year, driven by 'strong growth in sales from new and existing customers and uptake of SMS,' the company said.
Average revenue per customer was up by 20% to £1196 per month, driven by an 'increase in new and existing client spend alongside customers adopting a wider array of channels,' it added.
Dotdigital will announce its half year results for the period ended 31 December 2020 on 25 February 2021.
At 10:02am: [LON:DOTD] Dotdigital Group PLC share price was 0p at 147p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
