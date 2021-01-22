StockMarketWire.com - Digital mental health platform Kooth said annual revenue was expected to top market expectations.
Underlying revenue was expected to be ahead of market expectations and in the range of £12.5 million to £13.0 million, with 'strong' growth of more than 40%, the company said.
Net cash at year end was £7.8 million, with the group debt free following its IPO in September 2020.
Kooth will provide further details in its full year results, which are expected to be announced in April 2021.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
