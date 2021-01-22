StockMarketWire.com - Healthcare services company Mediclinic International has reported a 2.5% rise in group revenue in the third quarter, due to 'unseasonably high' demand for inpatient services in Southern Africa and UAE in December.
The company said that the high levels of inpatient activity at Mediclinic Southern Africa and Mediclinic Middle East in December 2020 supported its financial performance in the third quarter 2021 period between October and December.
It reported that this was partially offset by the lower patient volumes at Hirslanden due to the impact of COVID-19 and increasing lockdown measures.
During the period, Mediclinic International commenced government-led COVID-19 vaccination programmes at Hirslanden and Mediclinic Middle East facilities.
Group chief executive Dr Ronnie van der Merwe said: 'Through the third quarter of our financial year, a more severe second wave of COVID-19 cases has placed greater demand on our acute care capacity.' He added: 'Unlike early in the first wave, there have not been national restrictions on elective procedures and outpatient activity during Q3.
'Our ability during the period to continue with elective procedures, when and where we have capacity, as well as the unseasonable demand for our inpatient services in Southern Africa and the UAE during December 2020 supported our Q3 financial performance.'
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: