StockMarketWire.com - Mining company Botswana Diamonds said it would raise £363,000 through placing of shares at a discounbt. The company plans to place 60.5 million new ordinary shares at a placing price of 0.6 pence per share, lower than the closing price of 0.74p on 21 January.
Each share had one warrant attached with the right to subscribe for a share at the placing price for a period of two years from 22 January 2021.
At 8:00am: [LON:BOD] Botswana Diamonds PLC share price was 0p at 0.75p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
