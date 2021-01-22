StockMarketWire.com - Engineered solutions provider Carclo said that Frank Doorenbosch would be appointed as a non-executive director from 1 February 2021.
Doorenbosch had spent the majority of his career in the plastics industry with RPC Group , a manufacturer of film and packaging products.
'It is expected that Frank will take over as Chairman of the Remuneration Committee following a suitable handover with David Toohey, the current Remuneration Committee Chairman. David will step down from the Board on 30 April 2021,' the company said.
At 8:31am: [LON:CAR] Carclo PLC share price was 0p at 18.4p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
