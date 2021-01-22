StockMarketWire.com - Technology investor Vela Technologies has announced the disposal of its entire holding of 272,000 shares in BlockchainK2, generating net proceeds of around CAD$322,855.
The company said it disposed of the holding between 12 January and 20 January 2021 at prices between CAD$0.86 per share and CAD$1.5255 per share and with an average price of CAD$1.19 per share.
Vela said that although it originally invested £200,589 in BlockchainK2, in May 2018 its book value in Vela's latest published accounts as at 31 March 2020 was £14,396, meaning the accounts for the year ending 31 March 2021 will reflect a profit on disposal of around £172,000.
It intends to use the net proceeds from the disposal to make further investments and for general working capital purposes.
At 9:20am: [LON:VELA] Vela Technologies share price was 0p at 0.08p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
