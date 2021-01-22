StockMarketWire.com - Gulf Investment Fund reported that quarterly net asset value rose 7.5% in Q4, outperforming its benchmark.
Over the quarter net asset value rose 7.5% versus the S&P GCC Composite index, the fund's benchmark, which was up 5.9%.
For 2020, net asset value was up 7.8% versus benchmark index down 1.7%, so GIF outperformed its benchmark by 9.5%, the company said.
'Expansion of the North Field in Qatar will increase Qatar's hydrocarbon production by about 64 per cent in 4 to 5 years. The upcoming FIFA World Cup will generate opportunities for the region and specifically to Qatar,' the company said.
'Forecasts indicate that upwards of 1.7 million people could visit Qatar during the tournament with approximately 500,000 visitors in the country on the busiest days. Socio-economic and capital market reforms in Saudi continues to throw up opportunities for long term investors.'
At 9:25am: [LON:GIF] Gulf Investment Fund Plc Ord Usd0.01 share price was 0p at 1.31p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: