Oil and gas exploration company PetroNeft said it has reached an agreement with the five lenders of a convertible loan that matured on 31 December 2020 to extend the term of the loan.

PetroNeft agreed a convertible loan facility of $1.3 million with a group of five lenders in June 2019.

Under the terms of the loan extension, the loan will have a maturity date from 31 December 2020 to 31 December 2021, the interest rate is to remain at 8% above LIBOR and the convertible right is to remain at 65% of the loan amount.


