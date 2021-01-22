StockMarketWire.com - Great Western Mining has called an extraordinary general meeting to discuss the company's contingency for trade settlement post-Brexit.
The business is tabling several resolutions to allow trade settlement functions to be migrated from the current CREST system in London to Euroclear Bank in Belgium.
This migration is expected to occur on 15th March 2021.
Great Western Mining requires shareholder approval to put this into action and has warned that losing access to electronic trade settlement would risk its ability to trade on AIM.
The extraordinary general meeting will take place at 11am on 17th February 2021. The location will be Haresmead House, Foulkesmill, Wexford, Ireland.
At 1:17pm: [LON:GWMO] Great Western Mining Corporation PLC share price was 0p at 0.24p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
