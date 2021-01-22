StockMarketWire.com - Restaurant Group has appointed Sportradar CFO as a non-executive director.
Gersh will join the board on 23rd February and will become a member of both the audit and nominations committees.
Prior to Sportradar, he was CFO of Carzoo and also held this role at Paddy Power Betfair Group.
There he played a key role in the merger of Betfair with Paddy Power, and in driving the subsequent success of the combined business.
Debbie Hewitt MBE, chairman said: 'As well as his strong listed finance experience, he brings deep strategic, commercial and digital skills, significant consumer insight and broad non-executive experience.'
At 2:18pm: [LON:RTN] Restaurant Group PLC share price was 0p at 67.35p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
