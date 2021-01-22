StockMarketWire.com - In a response to Italian Covid-19 guidance, Carnival's Costa Crociere has postponed the restart of its ships cruises until 13th March.
In a statement, the company said that 'the current set of restrictive measures does not allow its guests to enjoy an adequate on-shore experience and the ability to fully explore the itinerary's destinations.'
All cruises originally scheduled on Costa Deliziosa, Costa Firenze and Costa Luminosa between 1st February and 12th March have been cancelled.
Costa will resume operations on 13th March with Costa Smeralda, which will sail guests domestically around Italy.
The company in the process of informing travel agencies and guests affected by the changes.
At 2:34pm: [LON:CCL] Carnival PLC share price was 0p at 1081p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: