StockMarketWire.com - Pharmaceutical giant AstraZeneca said its drug to treat relapsed or refractory chronic lymphocytic leukaemia had been approved in Japan.
The approval by the Japanese Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare was based on positive results from the Ascend phase 3 trial and a phase I trial in Japanese patients, the company said.
In a separate announcement, the company said that Calquence had met its the primary endpoint in the Elevate-RR phase 3 trial, demonstrating non-inferior progression-free survival for adults with previously treated, high-risk chronic lymphocytic leukaemia compared to ibrutinib.
The drug had also met its second goals, showing patients treated with Calquence had 'statistically significantly lower incidence of atrial fibrillation compared to patients treated with ibrutinib,' it added.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
