StockMarketWire.com - Medical technology provider Inspiration Healthcare upgraded its revenue and earnings expectations as 'strong' momentum had continued driven by S.L.E., which the company acquired in July last year.
For the financial year ending 31 January 2021, revenue and earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, amortisation, share based payments and exceptional items, or EBITDA.
The company said it expects to report turnover of not less than £36.5 million and EBITDA of not less than £4.9 million.
S.L.E. Limited, the designer and manufacturer of ventilators for neonatal intensive care, had seen sales 'increase steadily during the period of its integration into the group,' the company said.
At 8:14am: [LON:IHC] Inspiration Healthcare Group share price was 0p at 80.5p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
