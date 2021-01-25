StockMarketWire.com - Marine services provider James Fisher and Sons said it had appointed Angus Cockburn as non-executive chairman starting from 1 May 2021.

Current chairman Malcolm Paul would retire as a director on 30 April 2021.

Angus was currently chief financial officer at Serco, a position he has held since October 2014




At 9:15am: [LON:FSJ] Fisher James Sons PLC share price was 0p at 985p



