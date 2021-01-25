StockMarketWire.com - Staffing company Impellam said it had entered into a plan to buy back £0.5 million of its shares a month up to the date of its next shareholder meeting, currently due to be held on 29 June 2021.
The maximum price paid for such the shares would be an amount equal to the higher of either 5% above the average of the middle market quotations shares or the higher of the price of the last independent trade of and the highest current independent bid for a share on the London Stock Exchange's AIM market, the company said.
At 9:39am: [LON:IPEL] Impellam Group PLC share price was 0p at 225p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
