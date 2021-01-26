StockMarketWire.com - Sportswear retailer JD Sports Fashion confirmed press speculation that it was exploring undertaking an equity capital raise.
The company confirmed that it was exploring additional funding options with a view to 'increasing its flexibility to invest in future strategic opportunities and that this may involve a non pre-emptive equity placing.'
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
