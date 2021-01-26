StockMarketWire.com - Gold, copper and silver producer Anglo Asian Mining announced the payment of a special dividend of US 1.5 cents per ordinary share in respect of the year ended 31 December 2020.
The dividend of US 1.5 cents per ordinary share would be paid gross on 11 March 2021 to shareholders that were on the shareholders record at the record date of 12 February 2021, the company said.
The shares would go ex-dividend on 11 February 2021. The dividend would be payable in pounds sterling.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
