StockMarketWire.com - Packaging company Smurfit Kappa said it had set new sustainability targets, including a 55% reduction in carbon dioxide emissions by 2030.
The goal, based on in fossil CO2 emissions in the company's global paper and board mill system, was an upgrade on its previous 40% reduction target.
The company also was targeting more than 95% of deliveries to customers being 'Chain of Custody Certified' by 2025, among other targets, including for water intake and employee diversity.
'Sustainability has always been part of our DNA but concerns about how we treat our planet, how we create a more inclusive world and support greater equality across our communities has never been so important,' chief executive Tony Smurfit said said.
'More needs to be done to address these global challenges.'
'That is why we are setting new, more ambitious short-term targets and longer-term goals.'
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: