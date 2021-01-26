StockMarketWire.com - LED lighting and electronic group LPA released preliminary results showing it had swung to a profit following an increase in sales.
The company confirmed it had appointed Robert Bodnar-Horvath as chairman elect.
For the year ended 30 September 2020, pre-tax profit was £0.55 million, compared with a loss of £0.24 million a year earlier, sales increased 6% to £0.55 million.
Orders entered during the year, like sales, were depressed by the effects of Covid-19, but amounted to £21.9 million, down from £27.0 million, but the positive book to bill ratio delivered a 5.4% increase in the closing order book to £22.5 milllion, up from £21.3 million.
Looking head, the company said circumstances 'remain extremely uncertain with a further lockdown now in operation ... in such circumstances conserving cash resources to secure the business and to maintain investment in new products and plant and equipment is paramount.'
