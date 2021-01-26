StockMarketWire.com - Specialty polymer maker Itaconix said 2020 revenues and earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation, or EBITDA, were 'slightly ahead' of current market expectations amid increased demand.
The company experienced continued growth in the use of its proprietary polymers as key ingredients in an expanding range of everyday consumer products, the company said.
'Brands are increasingly looking to Itaconix to improve product performance and bolster the environmental credentials of their products,' it added.
Net cash as of 31 December 2020 was also slightly ahead of expectations, the company said.
At 9:33am: [LON:ITX] Itaconix Plc share price was 0p at 2.1p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
