StockMarketWire.com - Pharmaceutical industry services provider Ergomed said it expects revenue to be in line with current market expectations and adjusted earnings before interest taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) to be ahead of current market expectations.
Revenue for 2020 was expected to be approximately £86.4 million, an increase of 26.5% over prior year's £68.3 million.
'Following the positive results for the first half of the year reported in September 2020, Ergomed continued to deliver strong year on year top-line growth and financial performance across the business,' the company said.
'The company's outlook for 2021 is positive, bolstered by the strong order book and the acquisitions of Ashfield PV and MedSource,' it added.
The Company said it would provide further details of its performance for 2020 in its preliminary results announcement expected in March 2021.
At 9:52am: [LON:ERGO] Ergomed PLC share price was 0p at 795p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: