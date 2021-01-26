StockMarketWire.com - Gold exploration and development company AEX Gold said that Jaco Crouse had been appointed as chief financial officer of AEX starting immediately.
Crouse replaced George Fowlie who had stepped down as the CFO. Crouse most recently occupied the position of CFO of Detour Gold Corp.
At 9:59am: [LON:AEXG] share price was 0p at 44.5p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
