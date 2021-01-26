StockMarketWire.com - Fintech and support services provider SimplyBiz said revenue was £61 million for the year ending December 2020, down 3.5% from £63 million in 2019.
Adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, amortisation, share option charges and operating exceptional costs remained 28.3%, while net debt fell to £19.5 million, down from £27 million the previous year.
The board intends to recommend a final dividend of 2p per share, compared to 2.85p the previous year.
Matt Timmins, joint CEO of The SimplyBiz Group, said: ‘We are delighted to have delivered a resilient trading performance in a challenging year, demonstrating the robust nature of our core revenues and an ongoing improvement in the quality of our underlying earnings, offsetting an expected reduction of valuation income in the period.
'Throughout 2020 we have continued to accelerate our digital strategy, grown our core customer base, and delivered exciting new services which will further improve our quality of earnings, margins and cash generation in the future.’
At 1:46pm: [LON:SBIZ] The Simplybiz Group Plc Ord Gbp0.01 share price was 0p at 165p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
