StockMarketWire.com - CMC Markets has selected Amazon Web Services to help deliver new products and services digitally.
Amazon Web Services is a subsidiary of Amazon providing on-demand cloud computing platforms and APIs to individuals.
For new product builds, CMC Markets will use AWS Lambda, Amazon API Gateway, AWS Fargate and Amazon DynamoDB.
New data management requirements will be addressed through the use of Amazon’s data and storage services which includes Amazon Simple Storage Service (Amazon S3), Amazon Athena, Amazon Redshift and AWS Glue.
CMC said using Amazon would help free up valuable development hours, taking delivery time from six months to six weeks.
Brendan Foxen, chief technology officer at CMC Markets, said: ‘Over the last 10 years, our product offering, trades executed and volumes of data have grown considerably.
'Adopting AWS and using the highest levels of abstraction and native services allows us to develop our product offering with a far greater speed and richness of customer experience, underpinned by the scale and reliability of AWS services.’
