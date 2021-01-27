StockMarketWire.com - Infrastructure investor 3i Infrastructure said it was on track to meet its annual dividend target and reported that total income fell in the third quarter, in line with expectations.
From 1 October 2020 to 31 December 2020, income and non-income cash was £24 million, in line with the company's expectations, and down from £44 million a year earlier.
'We continued to retain liquidity at portfolio company level during the period, which reduced dividend income and non-income cash compared to last year,' the company said.
The company said it was on track to meet its dividend target for the year ending 31 March 2021 of 9.8 pence per share, a year-on-year increase of 6.5%.
'Overall our portfolio continues to perform in line with our expectations,' the company said.
'Most of the companies have performed well, continuing to meet or exceed our expectations, notwithstanding the uncertain operating and economic conditions arising from the effects of the pandemic,' it added.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
