StockMarketWire.com - Investment trust The Henderson Smaller Companies Investment Trust reported first-half returns that just missed its benchmark performance.
Net asset value total return was 20.6%, compared with a total return from the its Numis smaller companies index total return of 20.8%
The company said it had outperformed its AIC Uk smaller companies sector peer group average by 6.3%.
The company maintained its interim dividend of 7.0 pence per share.
'Looking forward into 2021, the roll out of the Covid-19 vaccines 'may result in a return to some sort of normality and the Brexit free trade deal means that business can continue with Europe, albeit with an increase in paperwork,' the company said.
At 8:25am: [LON:HSL] Henderson Smaller Companies Investment Trust PLC share price was 0p at 925p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
