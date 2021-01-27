StockMarketWire.com - Alaska-focused oil company Pantheon Resources swung to a full-year loss after it wrote off assets in East Texas.
Losses for the year through June amounted to $21.7 million, compared to a profit of $16.7 million year-on-year.
The company booked impairments of $16.5 million on its East Texas assets following a full write down of the properties following a Covid-related drop in fuel prices.
Pantheon Resources had decided to prioritise its Alaskan assets and would exit East Texas entirely in 2021.
Drilling of the Talitha #A well in Alaska commenced this month, targeting four independent horizons 'which management believe offers cumulative potential in a success case in the region of 1 billion barrels of oil recoverable', the company said.
At 9:04am: [LON:PANR] Pantheon Resources PLC share price was 0p at 40p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: