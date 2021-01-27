StockMarketWire.com - The FTSE 100 once again made solid enough start before steadily losing ground over the course of the day, by lunchtime the index was down 0.7% to 6,606.19.
Growing nervousness over the tack the US Federal Reserve might take on monetary policy seems to be the culprit alongside a growing risk of vaccine nationalism as a row between AstraZeneca and the EU over supplies rumbles on.
The ongoing threat of the pandemic was highlighted by the UK's death toll surpassing 100,000 yesterday.
Gold and silver miner Fresnillo reversed 8.4% to 973.2p after it forecast lower production for 2021, citing Covid-19 uncertainty and operational challenges in Mexico.
Wealth management company Brewin Dolphin added 2.4% to 303p after it reported a 7% rise in fourth-quarter revenue, driven by a positive market performance and high commissions.
Oil producer Tullow Oil dropped 4.7% to 29.8p on guiding for lower operating earnings for 2020 and another drop in output for 2021.
Tullow Oil also said it had started discussions with its creditors with regards to its debt refinancing options.
Rival oil company Diversified Gas & Oil shed 1% to 113p, even as it reported an 18% rise in annual output that it said helped its 2020 results meet market expectations.
IT professional services provider FDM fell 1.8% to £10 after it cut its final dividend amid a fall in annual earnings and revenue.
FDM declared a final dividend of 13p per share, down from 18.5p year-on-year, bringing total payouts for the year to 31.5p, down from 34.5p in 2019.
Home repairs and improvements business HomeServe was up 2.3% to £11.05 on announcing the appointment Tommy Breen as chairman designate, to succeed Barry Gibson.
Breen, a former chief executive of Irish marketing group DCC, will become chairman on 19 May. Furniture retailer ScS was up 1% to 212p as it announced that its first-half gross sales had risen 14%, due to significant order intake following the end of the UK's first national Covid lockdown last year.
ScS's order intake, however, had slumped in more recent weeks due to store closures linked to the country's third lockdown.
Agricultural product supplier Wynnstay gained 1.9% to 372p as it reported a 7.5% fall in annual profit, after sales were hit by lower commodity prices amid the pandemic.
Wynnstay, however, increased its full-year dividend 4.3% to 14.6p per share after underlying earnings were boosted by lower spending.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
