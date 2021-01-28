StockMarketWire.com - Information services business Euromoney reported a fall in revenue in the first quarter of the year as the pandemic-led impact on physical events hurt revenue in its institutional investor business.
Institutional investor, an events-based subscription business, saw revenue declined 19% without physical events, the company said.
Events revenue £8.6 million for the quarter, representing about 30% of revenue reported in the same period last year.
Pricing and DMI subscription revenue grew 14% boosted by acquisitions and strong underlying growth of 6%.
Asset Management revenues declined 12%.
Looking ahead, the company said it did not have visibility on when physical events would return, and kept its outlook unchanged and in line with its expectations.
The interim results for the six months ending 31 March 2021 will be announced on 20 May 2021 the company said.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
