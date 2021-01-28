StockMarketWire.com - Mining group Rio Tinto has announced its new executive team, tasked with rebuilding trust and bolstering the company's ESG credentials.
Chief executive Jakob Stausholm has appointed Simon Trott, currently chief commercial officer, as permanent chief executive of Rio Tinto's Iron Ore business, while former copper & diamonds chief executive Arnaud Soirat will become group COO.
Kellie Parker, now managing director of pacific operations aluminium, will join the executive committee as chief executive of Australia.
Mr Stausholm commented: 'I want to re-establish Rio Tinto as a trusted partner for host communities, governments and other stakeholders.
'Now the work starts for ExCo, with a full agenda ahead of us and a determination to become a strong team. I am confident that together we can unleash Rio Tinto's full potential.'
As part of the restructuring, the company will retain four product groups - aluminium, copper, iron ore, and minerals, which will now also include the diamonds business.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
