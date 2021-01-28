StockMarketWire.com - The Apax Digital Fund, in which Apax Global Alpha is a limited partner, announced that it had agreed to sell portfolio company Signavio, a provider of business transformation solutions, to SAP.
The transaction valued Apax Global Alpha's look through investment in Signavio at approximately €8.7 million, representing an uplift of about 80% to last unaffected valuations and an uplift of about €3.9 million in the adjusted net asset value of AGA at 30 September 2020.
At 8:33am: [LON:APAX] Apax Global Alpha Limited share price was 0p at 170.8p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
