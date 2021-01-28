StockMarketWire.com - Intermediate Capital group said fundraising for the full was expected to its expectations as momentum continued in the third quarter of the year.
For the period to 31 December 2020, €2.0 billion of third party assets under management was raised, and €2.1 billion was invested in during the quarter.
Third Party AUM grew 2% to €44.5 billion during the quarter and 12% since 31 December 2019.
Fundraising for the full financial year was expected to exceed €6 billion, 'significantly ahead of our initial expectations for an off-cycle year,' the company said
ICG will announce its annual results for the year ended 31 March 2021 on 8 June 2021.
