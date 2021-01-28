StockMarketWire.com - Molecular diagnostics company Genedrive said it had entered into a distribution agreement with Beckman Coulter Life Sciences for its Genedrive 96 SARS-CoV-2 Kit.
Under the agreement, Beckman Coulter would be allowed to sell and distribute genedrive's high-throughput COVID-19 kit in the United States and Europe for use on upper respiratory viral samples.
The agreement followed collaboration agreement announced in August 2020, under which the companies worked to develop and validate a fully automated PCR process for Beckman Coulter's Biomek automated workstation in conjunction with its RNAdvance Viral XP extraction kit, the company said.
'Beckman Coulter estimates that this new turnkey solution could process circa 1,000 PCR samples per Biomek workstation installed during a standard 8-hour working day, using just a 0.5 full-time-equivalent in technician time for processing' it added.
At 9:09am: [LON:GDR] Genedrive Plc share price was 0p at 64p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
