StockMarketWire.com - National Grid has announced that Paul Golby will step down as chair of the safety, environment and health committee with effect from April 1, 2021.
Earl Shipp, non-executive director and member of the safety, environment and health committee, remuneration committee and nominations committee, will succeed Mr Golby.
Mr Golby will continue as a non-executive director and as a member of the safety, environment and health committee, audit committee and nominations committee.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
