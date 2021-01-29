StockMarketWire.com - Telecoms company Airtel Africa reported a rise in profit in the third quarter of the year as higher revenue and earnings in the third quarter of the year.
For the quarter ended December, pre-tax profit rose 1.8% to $200 million as revenue increased 17.2% to $1.03 billion.
The increased in revenue was mainly driven by led by strong growth in voice and data revenue of 10.8% and 20.8%, respectively.
Underlying constant currency growth was largely driven by customer base growth of 11.0%, to 118.9 million, and average revenue per user growth of 6.1%.
'Our rollout into rural markets, along with robust customer growth, helped voice grow 10%, while data and mobile money continued to be growth engines, with over 30% growth,' the company said.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: