StockMarketWire.com - Pelatro has secured a three year contract with an Asian telecom group, worth between $1 million and $1.2 million in revenue.
The AIM-listed firm's mViva platform has been selected for the contract to support campaign management operations.
This engagement will involve Pelatro developing advanced analytical capabilities for four operating companies in different countries of the telecom client.
In addition to the above, so far in January 2021 Pelatro has received various purchase orders for change requests, new modules etc. with a total value of around $600,000.
At 1:33pm: [LON:PTRO] Pelatro Plc share price was 0p at 40.1p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
