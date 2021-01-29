StockMarketWire.com - PAO Novatek has signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with Germany energy provider Uniper.
The MOU has been signed to understand and assess the possibilities of developing a hydrogen value chain.
According to the MOU, the parties will develop an integrated hydrogen production, transportation and supply chain, including hydrogen supplies to Uniper's power stations in Russia and Western Europe.
The MOU considers producing "blue" hydrogen from natural gas combined with carbon capture and storage as well as producing "green" hydrogen from renewable energy sources.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
