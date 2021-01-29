StockMarketWire.com - Metal Tiger has received conditional approval to join the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX).
The approval confirms that the ASX considers Metal Tiger to be suitable to list on the ASX, subject to the AIM-listed company satisfying certain customary conditions.
Having received the conditional approval, Metal Tiger will set about satisfying these conditions.
The firm will make a further announcement will be made in due course.
