StockMarketWire.com - Pharmaceutical giant AstraZeneca said its Covid-19 vaccine, developed in partnership with the University of Oxford, had been granted a conditional marketing authorisation in the European Union.
Additional safety and efficacy data for the vaccine would continue to accumulate from ongoing clinical trials and was expected to be published in the coming weeks, the company said.
The two dose regimen was shown in clinical trials to 'be safe and effective in preventing symptomatic COVID-19, with no severe cases and no hospitalisations more than 14 days after the second dose,' the company said.
'AstraZeneca is also seeking Emergency Use Listing from the World Health Organization for an accelerated pathway to vaccine availability in low-income countries,' it added.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
