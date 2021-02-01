StockMarketWire.com - Pharmaceutical services group Open Orphan said it had secured a contract renewal with Carna Biosciences.
Carna Biosciences was a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on development of innovative therapies to treat serious unmet medical needs, focusing on small molecule drugs.
The renewal of the contract is expected to deliver 'significant revenue' to Open Orphan's Venn division over the next twelve months, the company said.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: