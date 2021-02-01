StockMarketWire.com - Commercial real estate company Land Securities corrected its December-quarter office rent collection rate for the rest of Central London to 70% from the previously stated 82%.
Landsec's December quarter rent collection announcement issued on 12 January stated that, for the period from 25 March 2020 to 24 December 2020, the rent collection rate for offices was 99% and 82% for the rest of Central London.
The company confirmed that the third quarterly dividend for the 2020/21 financial year would be 6.0p per ordinary share and be paid on 30 March 2021 to shareholders on the register at the close of business on 26 February 2021.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
